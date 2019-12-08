These are the condolences local law enforcement are offering to the officer killed on Saturday night

Local law enforcement and city officials offered their condolences as they learned that a Houston police officer was killed Saturday in the line of duty.

The shooting was reported around 6 p.m. in east Houston. The officer was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Here’s a look at the early reactions from law enforcement and city officials.

Our prayers go out to the HPD officer shot this evening and our brothers and sisters at the Houston Police Department. #Swiftjustice pic.twitter.com/7l7BKYr8Pd — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) December 8, 2019

Very sorry to learn that a Houston police officer was killed tonight in the line of duty. Texas has lost a brave law enforcement officer. Please keep the @houstonpolice community in your prayers. #backtheblue https://t.co/Vzdrl0xPQt — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) December 8, 2019

Keeping our brothers in law enforcement in our thoughts and prayers at @houstonpolice. They have among the most difficult and dangerous, and because of their dedication they make our safety and security something we can take for granted. 🙏🏼 😢 — Adrian Garcia (@AdrianGarciaHTX) December 8, 2019

From all of us at Precinct 1, we’re praying for our #bluefamily at @houstonpolice. Our thoughts go out to the friends and family of the officer shot. 🖤💙🖤https://t.co/aRWtSOCBc4 pic.twitter.com/bupYPpIM7q — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) December 8, 2019

Mayor Turner, Police Chief Acevedo and Fire Chief Sam Pena along with numerous first responders are at @memorialhermann following reports that a @houstonpolice officer was shot.

Please pray for the officer and the officer’s family.

We will have an update as soon as possible. — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) December 8, 2019

Our thoughts are with the @houstonpolice officer shot this evening, and with the family of the officer. — Harris County DA (@HarrisCountyDAO) December 8, 2019

One of our @houstonpolice officers has been shot please pray. On way to scene now. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) December 8, 2019

Please let his family and colleagues know that the city is behind them and we love our HPD. Our condolences & deepest sympathies. pic.twitter.com/hlz8u3js7U — CC (@MadDog_TX) December 8, 2019