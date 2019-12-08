58ºF

Local News

HPD officer shot in east Houston; suspect sought, police say

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Tags: HPD, Crime, local, shooting

HOUSTON – A Houston police officer was shot in the line of duty Saturday evening in east Houston, according to HPD Chief Art Acevedo.

The shooting was reported around 6 p.m. in the 7400 block of Avenue I.

Police said the officer is being taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in unknown condition.

Police are currently searching for the gunman.

