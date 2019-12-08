HPD officer shot in east Houston; suspect sought, police say

HOUSTON – A Houston police officer was shot in the line of duty Saturday evening in east Houston, according to HPD Chief Art Acevedo.

One of our @houstonpolice officers has been shot please pray. On way to scene now. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) December 8, 2019

The shooting was reported around 6 p.m. in the 7400 block of Avenue I.

Police said the officer is being taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in unknown condition.

We have a Houston Police Officer officer shot and is being transported to the hospital. Will provide further updates when we have more info. — Joe Gamaldi (@JoeGamaldi) December 8, 2019

Police are currently searching for the gunman.