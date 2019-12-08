HPD officer shot in east Houston; suspect sought, police say
HOUSTON – A Houston police officer was shot in the line of duty Saturday evening in east Houston, according to HPD Chief Art Acevedo.
One of our @houstonpolice officers has been shot please pray. On way to scene now.— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) December 8, 2019
The shooting was reported around 6 p.m. in the 7400 block of Avenue I.
Police said the officer is being taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in unknown condition.
We have a Houston Police Officer officer shot and is being transported to the hospital. Will provide further updates when we have more info.— Joe Gamaldi (@JoeGamaldi) December 8, 2019
Police are currently searching for the gunman.
An HPD Officer has been shot in the 7400 block of Avenue I in East Houston. Suspect is *not* in custody. No other details at this time. #hounews.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 8, 2019
