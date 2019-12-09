Funeral details released for fallen HPD Sgt. Christopher Brewster

HOUSTON – It will be a week of mourning for the Houston area community and local law enforcement as funeral arrangements are being set for fallen Houston Police Department Sgt. Christopher Brewster.

It was announced Sunday evening that Houston police commanders and officers will escort the body of 32-year-old Sgt. Brewster from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences building to the Pat H. Foley & Company Funeral Home at 1200 West 34th Street at 9:15 a.m. Monday.

Funeral details

Funeral visitation for Sgt. Brewster will be held on Wednesday and will be at an undetermined time. A planned funeral service at 10 a.m. will be held on Thursday.

Further details on the visitation and funeral service will become available later this week.

What happened

Sgt. Brewster was killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon after responding to a domestic violence call in east Houston. He was just promoted to sergeant nine months ago and assigned to various patrol divisions and the Gang and Major Offenders Divisions. He was known as a “true crime fighter” and his love for helping others.

