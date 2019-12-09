Papa John’s Pearland locations commit Wednesday sales, profits to slain HPD officer’s family

HOUSTON – Two Pearland locations of Papa Johns’ pizza committed all sales and profits on Wednesday, Dec. 11, to the family of slain Houston Police Officer, Sgt. Christopher Brewster’s family, according to Assistant Manager Greg Marsella.

Brewster, 32, was shot and killed Saturday as he responded to a domestic violence report in east Houston. He was a nine-year veteran of the Houston Police Department and was recently promoted to sergeant.

A public visitation will be held for Brewster on Wednesday with a funeral service scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday. Times for the visitation and funeral service are yet to be announced.

The two Papa John’s locations donating proceeds to Brewster’s family are:

Old Town Pearland

Address: 3405 East Broadway Street

Phone No: (281) 412-0202

Silverlake

Address: 10223 Broadway Street

Phone No: (281) 412-7272

The Assist the Officer Foundation tweeted a flyer about the Papa John’s donations announcement.

“To show your support, you can order from either Pearland Papa John’s locations, or just drop by for a visit and give a cash donation,” the flyer reads. “Donations can also be given directly to the Assist the Officer Foundation at www.assisttheofficer.com.”