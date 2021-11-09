‘Will be of service in any way I can’: Rapper Drake speaks out following deadly tragedy at Astroworld Festival

Rapper Drake broke his silence on social media Monday night following the deadly incident at Friday’s Astroworld Festival that left eight people dead and several others injured.

“I’ve spent the last few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy,” the rapper said in an Instagram post. “I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself.”

Drake then went on to say, “My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering.”

Drake said he will continue to “pray for all of them” and “will be of service in any way I can.”

The rapper was reportedly on stage with Travis Scott as the crowd surged towards the stage.

For more information on how you can help the victims’ families, click here.

