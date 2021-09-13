5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, September 13

Here are things to know for Monday, September 13:

1. Tropical Storm Nicholas expected to strengthen as it approaches Texas coast

Tropical Storm Nicholas is expected to strengthen before reaching the Texas coastline. Nicholas could become a category 1 hurricane and is expected to move inland and to the northeast. Notice the track and movement of the storm has changed from earlier forecasts. It has now slowed to 5mph which will account for additional flooding concerns.

The latest information from the National Hurricane Center shows the movement of the storm, while slowed to 5mph, is still faster the next 24-48 hours in its forward movement. A significant stall over the Houston region is now not expected BUT this is still a dangerous flood potential storm with 5-10 inches of rain possible with a maximum of 15. The storm should be over the Louisiana-Mississippi border by Wednesday evening.

2. Multiple warnings and watches in effect for Houston area as Tropical Storm Nicholas moves towards Gulf Coast

As of 11:35 p.m. Sunday, four warnings, six watches and four advisories are in effect for 34 regions in the Houston area as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches the Gulf Coast.

Nicholas is forecast to track to approach the central Texas Coast as a tropical storm, according to the National Weather Service, which also stated that the system could bring widespread and significant heavy rainfall to portions of Southeast Texas, particularly along the coast. As the storm approaches the Texas Coast, it is expected to strengthen.

3. These live beach cameras show what it looks like as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches the Texas coast

Tropical Storm Nicholas is expected to strengthen as it approaches the Texas coast, threatening to bring heavy rain and floods. Tropical storm warnings have been issued for many of the state’s coastal regions.

These cameras will give you a glimpse of the storm as it approaches the Texas coast.

4. The social media accounts we’re following for accurate, up-to-the-minute info on Tropical Storm Nicholas

Tropical Storm Nicholas is expected to strengthen as it approaches the Texas coast, threatening to bring heavy rain and floods. Tropical storm warnings have been issued for many of the Houston area’s coastal regions.

From weather advisories and forecast models to photos and videos from the field, the social media accounts listed below are providing accurate, up-to-the-minute information on the storm.

5. LIST: The Houston-area school districts closed Monday due to Tropical Storm Nicholas

Some Houston-area schools districts have canceled Monday classes due to the threat of severe weather posed by approaching Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Nicholas is forecast to approach the central Texas Coast Monday as a tropical storm, according to the National Weather Service, which also stated that the system could bring widespread and significant heavy rainfall to portions of Southeast Texas, particularly along the coast. As the storm approaches the Texas Coast, it is expected to strengthen.

Listed alphabetically, these are the school districts and schools that have canceled classes:

