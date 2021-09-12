Partly Cloudy icon
Houston Texans dominate the Jaguars, win season opener

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 12: Pharaoh Brown #85 of the Houston Texans makes a reception during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
HOUSTON – The Houston Texans started off their regular season in dominating fashion, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-21.

In a matchup of two head coaches making their NFL debuts, David Culley had his Texans group thoroughly outperform Urban Meyer’s Jaguars bunch.

The game’s momentum took an extreme shift towards the end of the first half when Texans defensive backs Justin Reid and Vernon Hargreaves came up with interceptions off of Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. In the final 62 seconds of the half, the Texans scored 10 points to extend a 17-7 lead to 27-7.

This was Lawrence’s first NFL game after being selected first overall in the most recent NFL Draft. The much-hyped prospect had thrown his first career touchdown pass earlier in the second quarter to bring the Jags within 14-7, but the two interceptions following that score helped give the Texans a cushion they would not relinquish.

The Texans defense wound up with a total of three interceptions off of Lawrence.

Offensively, in his Texans debut, quarterback Tyrod Taylor played a steady game, throwing for nearly 300 yards with two touchdown passes and no interceptions. He also rushed for almost 50 yards.

Brandin Cooks led Texans receivers with five receptions for 132 yards, including a 52-yard haul late in the first half that set up Taylor’s pass to former The Woodlands High School star Danny Amendola with under 10 seconds left in the second quarter.

Mark Ingram led the Texans’ rushing attack with a touchdown and 85 yards

The Texans will now take their 1-0 record on the road next Sunday in Cleveland against the Browns.

