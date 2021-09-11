Tropical Storm and flooding possible next week

The National Hurricane Center issued a 60% chance for tropical development in the Bay of Campeche tonight and models are forecasting this area to become a tropical depression or storm by the end of the weekend. That potential storm is forecast to move up the Texas Coast Monday and Tuesday bringing heavy rain which could cause area flooding. Here is a look at the American Model for Sunday at 6pm. The system is on the coast to our south around Brownsville.

By Monday 6pm

By Tuesday afternoon, both the American and European models forecast the system to be in southeast Texas. Here is a side by side comparison for Tuesday at 4pm:

Two Similar Models

The American model forecasts a strong tropical storm while the European forecasts a weaker tropical depression. Regardless of winds, both models forecast heavy rain for the area from Monday to Wednesday. Here is the American model:

Rainfall next Week

We have all weekend to watch the storm and you can track flooding in your area on line at www.click2houston.com/floodtracker thanks to our partnership with the Harris County Flood Control District. You can also download Frank’s Free Weather App to your phone and receive flood alerts specific to your area. Please stay informed and remember Turn Around, Don’t Drown!