The social media accounts we’re following for accurate, up-to-the-minute info on Tropical Storm Nicholas

From weather advisories and forecast models to photos and videos from the field, the social media accounts listed below are providing accurate, up-to-the-minute information on the storm.
KPRC 2 meteorologists
KPRC 2 meteorologists are tracking Nicholas as it approaches the Gulf Coast.
Frank Billingsley
- Facebook: facebook.com/FrankBillingsley
- Instagram: kprc2frankbillingsley
- Twitter: @KPRC2Frank
Khambrel Marshall
- Facebook: facebook.com/kprc2khambrelmarshall
- Instagram: kprc2khambrel
- Twitter: @KPRC2Khambrel
Justin Stapleton
- Facebook: facebook.com/KPRC2JustinStapleton
- Instagram: kprc2justinstapleton
- Twitter: @KPRC2Justin
Houston-area meteorologist
Jeff Lindner, Meteorologist and Director of Harris County Flood Control District
- Twitter: @JeffLindner
Casey Curry, Houston broadcast meteorologist
- Twitter: @CaseyWeather
Federal accounts
NWS Houston/Galveston
- Twitter: @NWSHouston
- Facebook: facebook.com/NWSHousto
National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center
- Twitter: @NWSWPC
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
- Twitter: @NOAA_HurrHunter
Offices of Emergency Management
County and state-level OEMs that provide evacuation plus information from local and state officials
State of Texas Division of Emergency Management
- Facebook: facebook.com/TexasOEM
Harris County Office of Emergency Management
- Twitter: @readyharris
- Website: readyharris.org
Harris County Flood Control District
- Facebook: facebook.com/hcfcd
Galveston County Office of Emergency Management
- Twitter: @GalvestonOEM
- Facebook: facebook.com/GalvestonOEM
Brazoria County Office of Emergency Management
- Twitter: @BrazoriaCounty
Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management
- Twitter: @fbcoem
- Facebook: facebook.com/fbcoem
Chambers County Office of Emergency Management
- Facebook: facebook.com/ChambersCountyTexas
Local and State Government
Sylvester Turner - Mayor of Houston
- Twitter: @SylvesterTurner
- Facebook: facebook.com/houstonmayor
Greg Abbott - Governor of Texas
- Twitter: @GregAbbott_TX
- Facebook: facebook.com/TexasGovernor
Lina Hidalgo - Harris County Judge
- Twitter: @HarrisCoJudge
- Facebook: facebook.com/HarrisCoJudge
K.P. George - Fort Bend County Judge
- Twitter: @JudgeKPGeorge
- Facebook: facebook.com/FortBendCountyJudge
KPRC 2′s severe weather resource guide:
Latest forecast updates from KPRC 2 Meteorologists
View the warnings, watches and advisories issued for your area here
Track flooding in your area online at www.click2houston.com/floodtracker , provided in partnership with the Harris County Flood Control District. Additionally, you can also download Frank’s Free Weather App on your phone to receive flood alerts specific to your area. Please stay informed and remember to Turn Around, Don’t Drown!