The social media accounts we’re following for accurate, up-to-the-minute info on Tropical Storm Nicholas

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Nicholas in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Tropical storm warnings have been issued for coastal Texas and the northeast coast of Mexico. Nicholas is expected to produce storm total rainfall of 5 to 10 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches, across portions of coastal Texas into southwest Louisiana Sunday, Sept. 12 through midweek. (NOAA via AP)

From weather advisories and forecast models to photos and videos from the field, the social media accounts listed below are providing accurate, up-to-the-minute information on the storm.

KPRC 2 meteorologists

KPRC 2 meteorologists are tracking Nicholas as it approaches the Gulf Coast.

Frank Billingsley

Khambrel Marshall

Justin Stapleton

Houston-area meteorologist

Jeff Lindner, Meteorologist and Director of Harris County Flood Control District

Twitter: @JeffLindner

Casey Curry, Houston broadcast meteorologist

Twitter: @CaseyWeather

Federal accounts

NWS Houston/Galveston

National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Offices of Emergency Management

County and state-level OEMs that provide evacuation plus information from local and state officials

State of Texas Division of Emergency Management

Harris County Office of Emergency Management

Harris County Flood Control District

Galveston County Office of Emergency Management

Ad

Brazoria County Office of Emergency Management

Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management

Chambers County Office of Emergency Management

Local and State Government

Sylvester Turner - Mayor of Houston

Greg Abbott - Governor of Texas

Lina Hidalgo - Harris County Judge

K.P. George - Fort Bend County Judge

KPRC 2′s severe weather resource guide:

Latest forecast updates from KPRC 2 Meteorologists

View the warnings, watches and advisories issued for your area here

Track flooding in your area online at www.click2houston.com/floodtracker , provided in partnership with the Harris County Flood Control District. Additionally, you can also download Frank’s Free Weather App on your phone to receive flood alerts specific to your area. Please stay informed and remember to Turn Around, Don’t Drown!