Multiple warnings and watches in effect for Houston area as Tropical Storm Nicholas moves towards Gulf Coast

As of 4:30 p.m. Sunday, four warnings, six watches and three advisories are in effect for 34 regions in the Houston area as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches the Gulf Coast.

View the warnings, watches and advisories issued for your area here.

Nicholas is forecast to track to the north-northwest over the next 24 hours and approach the central Texas Coast within 48 hours as a tropical storm, according to the National Weather Service, which also stated that the system could bring widespread and significant heavy rainfall to portions of Southeast Texas, particularly along the coast. As the storm approaches the Texas Coast, it is expected to strengthen.

Tropical storm conditions are expected along the coast of south Texas beginning Monday morning. Portions of the Central Texas Coast are forecast to experience tropical storm conditions Monday afternoon and the coastal region from Port Aransas to Sargent may experience possible hurricane conditions Monday night, the National Weather Service stated in its most recent update, released at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Tropical Storm Nicholas is expected to bring significant rainfall to the Houston area. According to the National Weather Service, dangerous rainfall flooding having could cause significant impacts across SE Texas, including the Houston metro area.

Track flooding in your area online at www.click2houston.com/floodtracker , provided in partnership with the Harris County Flood Control District. Additionally, you can also download Frank’s Free Weather App on your phone to receive flood alerts specific to your area. Please stay informed and remember Turn Around, Don’t Drown!