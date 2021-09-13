LIST: The Houston-are school districts closed Monday due to Tropical Storm Nicholas

Some Houston-area schools districts have canceled Monday classes due the threat of severe weather posed by approaching Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Nicholas is forecast to approach the central Texas Coast Monday as a tropical storm, according to the National Weather Service, which also stated that the system could bring widespread and significant heavy rainfall to portions of Southeast Texas, particularly along the coast. As the storm approaches the Texas Coast, it is expected to strengthen.

Listed alphabetically, these are the school districts that have canceled classes :

Angleton ISD

“Angleton ISD schools will be closed tomorrow, Monday, September 13 due to expected heavy rain, flooding, and possible high winds from Tropical Storm Nicholas,” the school district said in a statement. “The storm is expected to affect the Angleton ISD area Monday afternoon, especially during school dismissal time. The safety of our students and staff is our main priority. We will evaluate conditions for Tuesday and make an announcement Monday as soon as possible.”

Brazosport ISD

“We are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Nicholas and at this time all schools and offices will be closed Monday, September 13, 2021,” the school district’s announcement read. “In the event that we delay or close schools again, we will always contact parents directly via email, text, and phone call through SchoolMessenger as well as through local and Houston area news stations.”

Clear Creek ISD

“Clear Creek ISD will be closed Monday, September 13, 2021, to allow families and staff time to prepare for Tropical Storm Nicholas,” the school district said in a statement. “Forecasters are predicting tropical storm conditions to begin Monday afternoon. All evening activities will be cancelled as well.”

Dickinson ISD

“In In anticipation of heavy rains and flooding from Tropical Storm Nicholas, Dickinson ISD will be closed on Monday, September 13,” the school district announced.

Friendswood ISD

“Friendswood ISD will be closed tomorrow, Monday, September 13, due to inclement weather, including all after-school activities,” the school district stated in an announcement.

La Porte ISD

“The health and safety of our students and staff are paramount, and in an abundance of caution with the approach of Tropical Storm Nicholas, La Porte ISD will be closed on Monday,” the school district wrote in a statement. “We will continue to monitor this storm and will keep you updated on the district’s plans. Meanwhile, we encourage you to make decisions that are in the best interest of your safety and the safety of your family.”

Santa Fe ISD

“Due to Tropical Storm, Nicholas, and the possibility of heavy rain, flooding, and the likelihood of the storm affecting staff and families in our area, SFISD will experience a district closure on Monday, September 13, 2021,” the school district said in a statement. “All after school and extra-curricular activities are also cancelled for Monday, September 13, 2021. Please stay informed and stay safe. Please continue to monitor the website, Facebook, Twitter, and Text messages for weather updates. Please stay informed and keep you and your family safe. The next update will be released on Monday, September 13, 2021.”

Sweeny ISD

“Sweeny ISD has determined that all school and extracurricular activities will be cancelled for Monday, September 13th,” the school district’s announcement reads. “Tropical Storm Nicholas is currently predicted to begin having impacts on our area around noon. We are concerned that traveling anytime after noon for our families and buses is potentially dangerous. We will continue to monitor the landfall of Nicholas and will make a decision regarding school and extracurricular activities for Tuesday, September 14th as soon as we can.”

Texas City ISD

“Texas City ISD will be closed Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in abundance of caution for potential flooding as a result of Tropical Storm Nicholas. A decision about school on Tuesday will be made on Monday afternoon,” the school district announced.

