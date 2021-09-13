These live beach cameras show what it looks like as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches the Texas coast

Tropical Storm Nicholas is expected to strengthen as it approaches the Texas coast, threatening to bring heavy rain and floods. Tropical storm warnings have been issued for many of the state’s coastal regions.
These cameras will give you a glimpse of the storm as it approaches the Texas coast.
Galveston
Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier
Bolivar Peninsula
La Porte
Rockport
Port Aransas
Corpus Christi
South Padre Island
