These live beach cameras show what it looks like as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches the Texas coast

Tropical Storm Nicholas is expected to strengthen as it approaches the Texas coast, threatening to bring heavy rain and floods. Tropical storm warnings have been issued for many of the state’s coastal regions.

These cameras will give you a glimpse of the storm as it approaches the Texas coast.

Galveston

Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier

61st St. Fishing Pier

Moody Gardens

Galveston Seawall

The Strand

East Galveston Bay

Bolivar Peninsula

Crystal Beach

Sunrise Beach

La Porte

San Jacinto Monument

Rockport

Rockport beach

Port Aransas

Port Aransas Ferry

Port Aransas Ship Channel

Port Aransas beach

Corpus Christi

North Padre Sea Wall

South Padre Island

Isla Grand Beach Resort

Queen Isabella Causeway

