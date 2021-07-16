HPD releases body camera footage from 2 officer-involved shootings, custody death

HOUSTON – Houston Police Department released body camera footage Thursday for three different investigations that occurred in June. Officials said one suspect died in police custody while the other two were shot and are expected to survive.

Chief Troy Finner said releasing the videos is all in an effort to be transparent with the public.

HPD Body-cam No. 1

In one video from June 20, police are tailing a man accused of shooting his way into an apartment that belonged to a Harris County Precinct 1 deputy constable and his family. Cristian Alfaro reportedly shot the deputy’s girlfriend and 4-year-old daughter.

Later that day, officers spotted the suspect and chased him down. Alfaro opened fire on SWAT officers, and those offers returned fire from inside their patrol vehicles.

Ad

Alfaro was shot multiple times, but survived and is now recovering in jail. He faces at least four charges, including aggravated assault against a public servant.

The motive for the apartment break-in is still unclear, officials said.

Both the deputy’s girlfriend and the child survived.

HPD Body-cam No. 2

In the second video from June 20, police surround a man, later identified as 46-year-old Lewis Nunez, charged with killing two women and attempted murder of a Houston police officer. The shooting occurred last month when officers were responding to a domestic dispute at an apartment complex in Memorial.

Ad

According to HPD, one officer saw the gunman shoot his girlfriend’s mother; and seconds later he opened fire on the police.

“He just shot someone two times. I need HFD out here. We’re gonna need some more units. Code One,” an officer said in the video.

Nunez was shot several times but survived, according to HPD. Police said he ultimately surrendered inside the apartment, where police found the man’s girlfriend and her mother both dead.

No officers were injured.

HPD Body-cam No. 3

The third video released by HPD shows the moments before a man died in police custody on June 16. 19-year-old Jeremiah Sonnier was pulled over at 6400 Hillcroft Avenue at about 8:35 p.m. part of a drug investigation, according to HPD.

Police said that he was being uncooperative and resisted arrest.

Ad

At one point, an officer used a taser, but because of all the fidgeting, one of the prongs struck the officer, according to HPD.

Then, police said Sonnier admitted that he had ingested a “controlled substance.” He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

This case is still under investigation by HPD and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.