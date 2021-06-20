Suspect hit in officer-involved shooting in north Houston, police say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

HOUSTON – A wanted suspect was shot Sunday afternoon during an officer-involved shooting in north Houston, according to Houston police.

Officials said the shooting occurred on the 500 block of West Greens Road near Antoine Drive.

Houston police said the suspect was shot after gunfire broke out between HPD SWAT officers and the suspect while executing a warrant. Officials said the suspect was transported to the hospital.

None of the officers were hit, according to HPD.

