Mostly Cloudy icon
86º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Suspect hit in officer-involved shooting in north Houston, police say

Tierra Smith
, Digital Producer

Tags: 
crime
,
officer-involved shooting
,
north Houston
,
Houston
,
HPD
,
Houston police
Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.
Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

HOUSTON – A wanted suspect was shot Sunday afternoon during an officer-involved shooting in north Houston, according to Houston police.

Officials said the shooting occurred on the 500 block of West Greens Road near Antoine Drive.

Houston police said the suspect was shot after gunfire broke out between HPD SWAT officers and the suspect while executing a warrant. Officials said the suspect was transported to the hospital.

None of the officers were hit, according to HPD.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: