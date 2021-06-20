HPD: Off-duty deputy constable’s wife, step-daughter injured during home invasion; suspect at large

HOUSTON – The four-year-old step-daughter and wife of an off-duty Harris Co. Precinct 1 deputy constable were shot inside their apartment early Sunday during a home invasion, according to the Houston Police Department.

At approximately 2:20 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex at 2210 West Dallas Street in reference to a home invasion. The off-duty deputy constable reported an unknown suspect forced entry into his apartment.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male about 5′5′' tall. During the home invasion, he was wearing black clothing. He was armed with a shotgun and an assault rifle, according to investigators.

The deputy constable told investigators the suspect fired several rounds into the apartment. The deputy constable’s wife sustained a gunshot wound to the leg while his four-year-old step-daughter was struck in the arm.

The child was transported to an area hospital where she underwent surgery. She’s reportedly in stable condition.

Police Chief @TroyFinner Media Briefing on Shooting at 2210 West Dallas https://t.co/Sar6I4CSDF — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 20, 2021

At some point during the home invasion, the off-duty deputy constable exchanged gunfire with the suspect. He believes he struck the suspect. While assessing the scene, investigators found blood they believe could belong to the suspect.

At this time, the suspect’s motive for the home invasion remains unclear and an investigation is ongoing.

Investigators urge anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts to call the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or HPD Dispatch at (713) 884-3131.