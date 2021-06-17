Investigation underway after teen dies from possible overdose while in HPD custody, police say

The Houston Police Department police officers and detectives were investigating the scene of a teen who died from a possible drug overdose while in police custody on June 16, 2021, in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is conducting an investigation after a teen died from a possible drug overdose while in police custody Wednesday in southwest Houston.

HPD units responded to assist in a narcotics investigation around 7 p.m. in the 6200 block of Westward Street. Police said the 19-year-old was pulled over by officers in the parking lot and when he exited the vehicle, he fled. Police said he led officers on a brief foot chase before being getting into a struggle with officers after being captured.

Police said the suspect was hit with a prong of a taser and the other prong struck an officer, which made the taser ineffective. Police said the suspect told officers that he ingested drugs and was having chest pains. Police said the Houston Fire Department responded to the scene and begin treating him and he showed no signs of distress while in custody.

Police said while firefighters were transporting the suspect in an ambulance, he went into cardiac arrest on the way to a nearby hospital.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident and will wait for the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

The 19-year-old’s identity has not been released.