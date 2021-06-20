2 people fatally shot at Houston apartment complex; suspect fired shots at officers, police say

HOUSTON – Two people were fatally shot at an apartment complex Sunday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting occurred at around 10 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of East Tri Oaks Lane near the Katy Fwy service road.

The suspect fired shots at officers who responded to the scene. An officer or officers returned fire and struck the suspect, according to the Houston Police Department.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

No officers were injured.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.