HPD releases bodycam video showing arrest of 19-year-old who died while in police custody

The Houston Police Department released surveillance video of the arrest of a 19-year-old man who died while in police custody in June.

On June 16, Houston police conducted a traffic stop at 6400 Hillcroft Avenue at about 8:35 p.m.

Police said the 19-year-old man was uncooperative during the traffic stop and resisted arrest.

Surveillance video released Thursday shows the suspect leading an HPD officer on a short foot chase before getting into a struggle with the officer.

Video also shows the suspect was hit with a prong of a taser and the other prong struck an officer, which made the taser ineffective. The suspect could be seen on video struggling with several officers during the arrest.

Police said the suspect told officers that he ingested drugs and was having chest pains. Police said the Houston Fire Department responded to the scene and begin treating him and he showed no signs of distress while in custody.

Police said while firefighters were transporting the suspect in an ambulance, he went into cardiac arrest on the way to a nearby hospital.

The identity of the 19-year-old has not been released, and an autopsy is being conducted by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences to determine his cause of death.

WARNING: The video contains graphic language that may be offensive to some. Watch the full bodycam video below: