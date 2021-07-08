5 things for Houstonians to know for Thursday, July 8

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks about the surge in immigration in 2021 at a border wall tour accompanied by former President Donald Trump.

Here are things to know for Thursday, July 8:

1. 19-year-old arrested, charged in shooting death of teenager at apartment complex in Richmond, police say

A 16-year-old teenager is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Richmond, police said.

Police said the investigation into the shooting began when a 16-year-old boy showed up at Oak Bend Emergency Room located at 1705 Jackson Street with a gunshot wound.

After a brief investigation, police discovered the shooting happened at an apartment complex located at 1930 Rocky Falls in Richmond.

According to reports, a 19-year-old man shot the teen while they were inside an apartment.

Police said members of the teen’s family along with the 19-year-old transported him to the hospital where he later died.

Read more.

Ad

2. Houston police now say teen involved in possible road rage shooting after Astros game is on life support

Houston police said a teen is currently on life support after he was shot in the head while heading home from an Astros game with his family Tuesday night.

Previously, HPD said the teen died from his injuries Wednesday morning but later made a correction, stating that the teen was not dead and currently on life support.

“We have learned the victim is not deceased and sincerely apologize to his family. The teen is currently on life support. Please join us in praying for this young man and his family,” HPD tweeted.

Read more.

3. Gov. Greg Abbott includes voting restrictions, critical race theory and rules for transgender student athletes on special legislative session agenda

Gov. Greg Abbott has announced the agenda for the special legislative session that begins Thursday, asking lawmakers to prioritize 11 issues that largely appeal to conservatives who wanted more out of the regular session.

Ad

The announcement of the agenda came just over 24 hours before lawmakers are set to reconvene in Austin.

The agenda includes Abbott’s priority bills related to overhauling Texas elections and the bail system, as well as pushing back against social media “censorship” of Texans and the teaching of critical race theory in schools. Most of those issues were anticipated after they did not pass during the regular session and Abbott faced pressure to revive them or had already committed to bringing them back.

“The 87th Legislative Session was a monumental success for the people of Texas, but we have unfinished business to ensure that Texas remains the most exceptional state in America,” Abbott said in a statement.

Ad

Read more.

4. Poll shows Gov. Greg Abbott holds slight lead over potential challenger Matthew McConaughey

Gov. Greg Abbott holds a slight lead over potential challenger Matthew McConaughey in a hypothetical race for governor, a new poll released Sunday by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler shows.

According to the poll, Abbott has a one percent lead over McConaughey, which is “not statistically significant,” according to the Dallas Morning News.

The poll revealed the incumbent is favored by 39 percent of Texans surveyed while his potential celebrity challenger is favored by 38 percent.

Ad

In a previous poll conducted by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler, McConaughey held a 12-point lead over Abbott.

Read more.

5. Sugar Land’s Simone Manuel named a U.S. Olympic swimming team captain

Sugar Land’s Simone Manuel has been named one of the U.S. Olympic swim team captains for the Tokyo Olympics.

Manuel joins Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy, and Allison Schmitt as captains for the Team USA squad. Manuel, Dressel, and Murphy are all 2016 gold medalists. Schmitt won gold at the 2012 Olympics.

Manuel, a graduate of Fort Bend Austin High School, won golds in the 100-meter freestyle and the 4 X 100 medley relay in 2016. This time around, she’ll be competing in the 50-meter freestyle, the event she won at the U.S. Olympic Trials last month.

Ad

Read more.

More headlines you may be interested in