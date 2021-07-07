2 accused of pulling gun on McDonald’s employees in north Harris County over french fries issue, authorities say

HOUSTON – Two people were arrested after they pointed a gun on McDonald’s employees over the amount of salt on their french fries, authorities said Tuesday.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said the incident happened on July 4, at the McDonald’s location in the 128 block of E. Richey Road.

Deputies were called to the scene for an aggravated assault call and were able to locate the suspects’ vehicle and identified the occupants as Davion Guillory and Treykia Cohen.

Authorities said the investigation revealed that they were in a verbal altercation with the manager over salt on their fries.

Authorities said video surveillance and multiple witnesses captured the suspects displaying a firearm at the manager at the drive-thru during the altercation. The firearm was recovered from the vehicle.

Cohen was out on probation for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Cohen and Guillory were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. They each received a $10,000 bond out of the 178th and 180th District Court.