Simone Manuel celebrates making Olympic team

Simone Manuel reacts after the women's 50 freestyle during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Sugar Land’s Simone Manuel is Tokyo bound!

Manuel finished first in the 50-meter freestyle Sunday night at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials to qualify for the U.S. swim team for Tokyo.

According to The New York Times, Sunday night offered Manuel her last opportunity to secure a spot on the U.S. team after failing to qualify for Tokyo in the 100-meter freestyle.

Manuel struggled to hold back tears after seeing he “1” beside her name, qualifying for Tokyo.

This year’s games will be Manuel’s second consecutive Olympics.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, she won two gold and two silver medals.

The Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony is set for Friday, July 23.

According to the Olympics schedule, the women’s 50-meter freestyle heats, which Manuel will compete in, begin Friday, July 30.