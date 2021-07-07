NBC News report: Teen who filmed George Floyd’s murder says uncle killed in collision with police

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Darnella Frazier, third from right, films as former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin presses his knee on George Floyd's neck in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. (Courtesy: Minneapolis Police Department via AP file)

The teen who filmed George Floyd’s murder said that her uncle was killed after his car collided with a Minneapolis police vehicle on Tuesday night.

Darnella Frazier, 18, said in a post on Facebook on Tuesday night that her uncle, Leneal Lamont Frazier, had been killed, adding that the police “took an innocent life trying to catch someone else.”

“I honestly can’t believe I’m making this post right now...I’m so hurt...nothing feels real,” she wrote.

Minneapolis police said in a statement that an officer was pursing the driver of a carjacked vehicle involved in multiple robberies when the officer’s car collided with another car.