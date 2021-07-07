NBC News report: Teen who filmed George Floyd’s murder says uncle killed in collision with police

The teen who filmed George Floyd’s murder said that her uncle was killed after his car collided with a Minneapolis police vehicle on Tuesday night.
Darnella Frazier, 18, said in a post on Facebook on Tuesday night that her uncle, Leneal Lamont Frazier, had been killed, adding that the police “took an innocent life trying to catch someone else.”
“I honestly can’t believe I’m making this post right now...I’m so hurt...nothing feels real,” she wrote.
Minneapolis police said in a statement that an officer was pursing the driver of a carjacked vehicle involved in multiple robberies when the officer’s car collided with another car.