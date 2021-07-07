Ask 2: How can you determine if someone’s temporary paper license plate is valid?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: How can you determine if someone’s temporary paper license plate is valid?

Answer: A valid, temporary paper license plate can only be issued by a licensed dealer.

The temporary license plate will appear as pictured below, indicating a Texas Department of Motor Vehicles tag number, the year and make of the vehicle, expiration date, vehicle identification number and seller of the vehicle.

In a previous report, KPRC 2 investigated the fraudulent sale of paper license plates.

A way to visually determine if a paper license plate might be fake is if it is a “Dealer” tag, which is good for 60 days and does not contain any personal identifying information.

Ad

Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.