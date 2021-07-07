This popular Midtown restaurant voiced their support towards Turkey Leg Hut’s dress code

HOUSTON – A popular Midtown restaurant is showing its support towards Third Ward’s Turkey Leg Hut, which recently went viral for its updated dress code.

Taste Bar + Kitchen, which according to their Instagram post, calls themselves “Houston’s No. 1 Brunch destination” posted an image on Monday with the words “We support Turkey Leg Hut” and the restaurant’s logo.

The restaurant also said they will embrace Turkey Leg Hut’s new dress code and will now enforce it inside of their building.

“We not only support the new Turkey Leg Hut dress code, but we will also be enforcing it here at Taste Bar + Kitchen,” the restaurant said on Instagram. “We appreciate your cooperation and support!”

Turkey Leg Hut announced a modified dress code policy last Friday that immediately went viral all over social media. It prohibits “excessively revealing clothing”, house attire and exposed undergarments.

