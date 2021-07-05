Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Want to go viral online? Houston’s Turkey Leg Hut did it with two words: dress code

Amanda Cochran
, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Outside view of Turkey Leg Hut on Nov. 22, 2019.
Outside view of Turkey Leg Hut on Nov. 22, 2019. (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – The internet has been having oh-so-much-fun since Houston restaurant Turkey Leg Hut announced its new dress code.

Read up about the new dress code here.

Let’s just say the reaction to the dress code has been mixed and #TurkeyLegHut is going viral. Get in on the moment and see a few of the messages gaining traction on social media.

