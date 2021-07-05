Want to go viral online? Houston’s Turkey Leg Hut did it with two words: dress code

Outside view of Turkey Leg Hut on Nov. 22, 2019.

HOUSTON – The internet has been having oh-so-much-fun since Houston restaurant Turkey Leg Hut announced its new dress code.

Read up about the new dress code here.

Let’s just say the reaction to the dress code has been mixed and #TurkeyLegHut is going viral. Get in on the moment and see a few of the messages gaining traction on social media.

Me and Bae leaving the #TURKEYLEGHUT after they declined our attire: pic.twitter.com/HiALIM5xiO — Creme DeLa Cremé (@CremeDeLaCrem4) July 3, 2021

I’m not getting dressed up to sit in a tent #TurkeyLegHut — Monique (@yupthatsmo) July 3, 2021

Me & my boo arriving at #TurkeyLegHut for date night pic.twitter.com/TmUE9V7m24 — 🖤Try Jesus Don't Try Me🖤 (@I_Am_TamRoe) July 3, 2021

On my way to Turkey Leg Hut to stand 4 hours in 105 heat for a sloppy meal with no ripped jeans, no tank tops and no bra strap showing. #turkeyleghut pic.twitter.com/j82avaY3Er — BravoLiciouslly (@BLiciouslly) July 3, 2021

When I get #TurkeyLegHut residue on my 7 piece suit: pic.twitter.com/PQqCHxURtX — FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) July 3, 2021

Wait wait wait. Not Turkey Leg Hut putting a dress code talking about they a family friendly restaurant! Not with the DJ playing the music they play, hookah & them big ass 1942 slushees all while we sitting under tents! IKYFL nah son #TurkeyLegHut pic.twitter.com/HduoZ7g2ZQ — L. Nicole (@Prosper_Goddess) July 4, 2021

Me tryna sneak into the #TurkeyLegHut with my bandanna knowing my hair ain’t done: pic.twitter.com/6iu3k9DUfR — Kyndhal (@bacondonutss) July 4, 2021

Starting Monday I will be selling sports coats and shawls outside of Turkey Leg Hut. #TurkeyLegHut pic.twitter.com/cdpDqKuRxb — The Loot (@Theloot7) July 4, 2021

Me and my girls headed to Turkey Leg Hut #TurkeyLegHut pic.twitter.com/vQhFYp6Syu — Sunny Diane (@LifeIsPeachy404) July 4, 2021

Me making sure I got everything covered to get in the #TurkeyLegHut pic.twitter.com/N8WdxMJi5f — NōnÇha/ant (@SheFreakyyy) July 3, 2021