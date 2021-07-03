Turkey Leg Hut announces new dress code after customer complaints

HOUSTON – Turkey Leg Hut is enforcing a new dress code policy, the company announced Friday.

The Third Ward restaurant said the guidelines are necessary to ensure all customers and staff are dressed appropriately. Owner Nakia Price said that they have received complaints from customers regarding’ other guests’ wardrobe choices.

“Unfortunately, due to the attire of some guests, we were forced to put this new policy in place as we remain committed to ensuring all guests are comfortable while visiting us,” Turkey Leg Hut wrote on Instagram Friday. “We are not a club. We are a family-friendly restaurant and will continue to maintain our standards as we welcome everyone to the Turkey Leg Hut.”

According to the policy posted on Instagram, customers are not allowed to wear excessively revealing clothing, no obscene language or baggy clothing, no house attire such as wave caps, du-rags and house shoes, no exposed underwear garments and no swimsuit attire.

This new policy was welcomed with mixed reviews online. Some called the guidelines too strict while others said it was necessary.

“Our dress code policy is not meant to target or offend anyone but rather provide our guests with an acceptable clothing guide so that all guests and staff will feel comfortable in our establishment,” said Price in a statement.

Since launching in 2016, Turkey Leg Hut has become a widely popular eatery with normal lines that wrap around the building. The restaurant serves smoked and stuffed turkey legs, pasta, seafood and tacos among other items.

The company has also announced plans to expand: the Daiquiri Hut, which will sit next door to Turkey Leg Hut on Almeda Road; the Savoy Urban Beer Garden at 4402 Emancipation Avenue and The Breakfast Hut.

If you want to skip the lines and possibly the dress code, visit one of Turkey Leg Hut’s food trucks located across the city.

Here is the full statement released by Price:

At the Turkey Leg Hut, we do our best to accommodate all of our guests. It’s unfortunate that we even have to address this or implement a dress code but we are a family-friendly restaurant that serves all ages from children to adults. Unfortunately, we have received complaints from our patrons regarding other guest’s wardrobe choices. In order to try and ensure all guests are comfortable while visiting us, we were forced to put a new dress code policy in place.

The Turkey Leg Hut has been, and always will be, a restaurant of inclusivity for all and we will continue to take into consideration the input of all patrons to provide a safe, comfortable and healthy environment for our community and guests.