Turkey Leg Hut opens food truck in the Galleria area

HOUSTON – Houston’s craved turkey legs are now available in the Galleria area.

The Turkey Leg Hut opened a new food truck at the Galleria Food Truck Park at 2829 Chimney Rock Road, according to a press release. The truck will sere the signature turkey legs and cajun bowls.

The food truck provides a grab-and-go option without the wait of the flagship restaurant on Almeda Road, which can be wrapped around the block on the weekends.

The TLH Galleria Food Truck is part of the brand’s expansion plans that include a Savoy Urban Beer Garden, Daiquiri Hut and Breakfast Hut in the coming months, per the release.

The food truck is open Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to as late as midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.