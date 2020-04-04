Turkey Leg Hut announces plan to expand Third ward restaurant

HOUSTON – The popular Houston restaurant Turkey Leg Hut announced Wednesday plans for a 1,061-square-foot expansion of its restaurant in Houston’s Third Ward.

Construction will begin "as soon as possible" and is slated for completion by the summer, owners Lynn and Nakia Price announced in a release. The expansion will provide the restaurant, popular for its smoked and stuffed turkey legs, additional space for restaurant seating, restrooms and bar area.

“We are thrilled to have the green light to move forward with this expansion,” Nakia Price said in a statement. “Our first priority is keeping everyone safe during this pandemic, but as we make our way through this as a community, we look forward to brighter days ahead with more indoor seating capacity and additional accommodations to better serve our guests once we are able to do so.”

In addition to the expansion of Turkey Leg Hut, the Prices also announced plans to open three new restaurant ventures in Houston’s Third Ward: Daiquiri Hut, which will sit next door to Turkey Leg Hut on Almeda Road; the Savoy Urban Beer Garden, soon to be situated at 4402 Emancipation Avenue; and The Breakfast Hut.

Currently, Turkey Leg Hut remains open and is offering a limited menu for curbside pickup and delivery only. The restaurant is located at 4830 Almeda Road in Houston’s Historic Third Ward. Visit https://theturkeyleghut.com/menu to view the limited menu.