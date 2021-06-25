Third person charged in connection with Samuel Olson’s death

Dylan Walker, 27, was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Samuel Olson.

JASPER COUNTY, Texas – The man investigators say drove Theresa Balboa to Jasper and rented out the motel room where Samuel Olson was found has been charged in the case.

Dylan Walker, 27, was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence. KPRC 2 spoke with the Jasper County Jail who said Walker posted a $125,000 bond.

Meanwhile, 27-year-old Benjamin Rivera is also now out on bond. Rivera appeared in court Thursday, where a judge set his bond conditions, including house arrest and no contact with anyone under the age of 18.

Rivera was Balboa’s roommate and was the second person to be charged with tampering with evidence, namely Olson’s body, in connection with the case.

Balboa, the girlfriend of Olson’s father, was the first person to be charged in connection with the case. She is also charged with tampering with evidence but is expected to face more charges as the investigators continue to learn more information.

Prosecutors said the potential weapon used to kill the 5-year-old has been found, but the District Attorney’s Office did not release more information about it.

This is a developing story.

Ad

Ad

