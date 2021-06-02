‘I can barely breathe’: Samuel Olson’s father tells KPRC 2 what he would say to his jailed girlfriend Theresa Balboa about his son

HOUSTON – Dalton Olson, the father of Samuel Olson, spoke to KPRC 2 Wednesday, saying he wants “justice for his son.”

“I don’t know what’s going on. I found out what happened last night,” Olsen told KPRC 2′s Vincent Crivelli. “I can barely breathe.”

Asked what he would want to tell Theresa Balboa, his girlfriend who is now charged in the case, he replied with this: “Why? He loved you so much. I do not understand what happened. Why did you, why did you do this?”

Balboa is charged with tampering evidence after a child’s body was found in a motel in Jasper, Texas, Houston police said Wednesday.

Balboa may face additional charges, as appropriate, police said during a news conference in which updates were shared in the case.

Balboa, who is currently in the Jasper County Jail, was out on bond from an assault case in November, police disclosed Wednesday. She was charged with assault with intent impeding breath, and Samuel’s father was the complainant in the case.

Balboa was arrested in Jasper Tuesday night when a child’s body was found in the motel room. Police said Wednesday that they believe the child’s body is Samuel’s, but that is the medical examiner’s determination to make, they said.