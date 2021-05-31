Search underway for 6-year-old boy from Webster missing since Thursday, Texas EquuSearch says

WEBSTER, Texas – Search crews scoured a grassy field behind an apartment complex in Webster Monday, looking for signs of a missing 6-year-old-boy.

Samuel Olson was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Thursday leaving the 8800 block of McAvoy Drive with an “unknown male,” according to Texas EquuSearch, which is working with HPD to find Samuel.

Monday’s search was in a field behind Gateway at Ellington Apartment Complex, at the intersection of Dixie Farm Road and Gulf Breeze Drive.

Investigators did not say specify the location’s significance in the investigation, but detectives from HPD were seen on the property of the apartment complex handing out bulletins to residents in hopes of generating clues.

Samuel was wearing a gray t-shirt with the Kool-Aid man on it, jean shorts, and white “Buzz Lightyear” tennis shoes. Samuel was also wearing two mismatched superhero socks.

Olson is 3′9′' and weighs 50 lbs. He has blue eyes.

“Samuel has golden-brown hair, but he also has a patch of white hair on the back/right of his head. He is missing two of his bottom teach, and he has a crease (or pointed area) on the top of his left ear,” according to Texas EquuSearch.