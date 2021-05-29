Have you seen Samuel? 5-year-old boy reported missing in Houston

HOUSTON – Houston Police are searching for a five-year-old-boy reported missing in Houston.

Samuel Olson was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Thursday leaving the 8800 block of McAvoy Drive in an unknown direction

He was wearing a gray t-shirt with the Kool-Aid man on it, jean shorts, and white “Buzz Lightyear” tennis shoes. Samuel was also wearing two mis-matched superhero socks.

Olson is 3′9′' and weighs 50 lbs. He has golden brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Samuel Olson is urged to contact the Houston Police Missing Persons Division at (832) 394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.