‘Too many holes in that story’: Attorney speak on behalf of mother of missing 6-year-old Samuel Olson

HOUSTON – An attorney representing the mother of missing 6-year-old Samuel Olson held a press conference Tuesday evening to discuss the case.

Attorney Marco González spoke on the behalf of Sarah Olson and discussed the child custody case and about her missing son around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Samuel’s father, Dalton Olson, and his girlfriend, Theresa Balboa, told investigators that the boy was last seen last Thursday in southwest Houston. Balboa said Samuel’s mother and a man dressed as a police officer came to her apartment and took the child.

Moreover, while the boy’s father alleges the boy’s mother took him, the Houston Police Department said when Sarah Olson was questioned, she told investigators that she does not know of his whereabouts either.

Police said that the last verifiable place Samuel was seen was at his elementary school on April 30.

A spokesperson for the Department of Family and Protective Services would not confirm who had custody of the boy, but acknowledged it is working with investigators.

“We don’t have details to share because investigations are confidential by law, but Child Protective investigators are working alongside law enforcement to try and locate Samuel,” wrote Melissa Lanford, a public relations officer for DFPS.

González said his client had primary custody and was denied for many months from getting the child. He said Sarah hasn’t had access to Samuel since the last time she saw him in January 2020. González said Sarah wanted them to speak so she could have a voice in the case.

