‘Case is very confusing’: Paternal grandmother makes tearful plea in mysterious disappearance of 6-year-old Samuel Olson

HOUSTON – The family of 6-year-old Samuel Olson is asking for the public’s help for information that would lead to the boy’s whereabouts.

Olson’s father, Dalton Olson, and his girlfriend, Theresa Balboa, told investigators that the boy was last seen last Thursday in southwest Houston. Balboa said Samuel’s mother and a man dressed as a police officer came to her apartment and took the child.

Moreover, while the boy’s father alleges the boy’s mother took him, the Houston Police Department said when the boy’s mother was questioned, she told investigators that she does not know of his whereabouts either. Police said that the last verifiable place Samuel was seen was at his elementary school on April 30.

On Tuesday, a search warrant was issued at an apartment where Olson was staying over the last few weeks in hopes detectives will find any clues that would lead to the boy’s whereabouts.

READ: Where is Samuel Olson? Search warrant executed for missing 6-year-old boy from Webster

Texas EquuSearch has joined volunteers, family and HPD detectives in the search for Samuel.

The boy’s paternal grandmother, Tonya Olson, made a plea Tuesday that if someone knows something to please come forward. She said Samuel loves dinosaurs, Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Forkey, and he has a funny personality.

“We just need information on anybody that knows anything to please contact HPD or EquuSearch Tim,” Tonya Olson said. “They’re all working very hard. This case is very confusing like HPD said last night. There’s conflicting stories and they’re sorting out those issues at the moment. The last person Sam was seen with was Teresa Balboa.”

