MUG SHOT: Theresa Balboa, woman jailed in Samuel Olson case, seen for first time in law enforcement photo

HOUSTON – A mug shot has been released of Theresa Balboa, the woman jailed after a child’s body was found in Jasper, Texas.

Balboa is charged with tampering evidence after a child’s body was found in a motel in Jasper, Texas, Houston police said Wednesday.

Balboa may face additional charges, as appropriate, police said during a news conference in which updates were shared in the case.

Balboa, who is currently in the Jasper County Jail, was out on bond from an assault case in November, police disclosed Wednesday. She was charged with assault with intent impeding breath, and Samuel’s father was the complainant in the case.

Balboa was arrested in Jasper Tuesday night when a child’s body was found in the motel room. Police said Wednesday that they believe the child’s body is Samuel’s, but that is the medical examiner’s determination to make, they said.