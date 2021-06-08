Body found in Jasper motel room positively identified as 5-year-old Samuel Olson, cause of death revealed

HOUSTON – The body of the child found in a motel room in Jasper, Texas has been positively identified as 5-year-old Samuel Olson, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences announced Tuesday afternoon. Officials also released Samuel’s cause of death, which was homicidal violence with blunt head trauma.

An anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers led police to the motel, police said Wednesday.

According to reports, officers were called to a Best Western Inn, located in the 200 block of West Gibson Street just before 6 p.m. about a body being found.

Jasper Police Chief Gerald Hall, according to reports, said the body of the child was found in a tote bag located in a room on the west side of the motel complex. He also said there were indications were that the body had been there for some time, according to reports.

Theresa Balboa, the girlfriend of Samuel’s father, was charged with tampering with evidence - a human corpse, according to documents. The DA’s Office said that investigators have not yet identified who killed Olson as of Tuesday afternoon.

Documents show her bond conditions, if not altered by the court, would include no contact with any minor child and a maintained distanced from them of 1,000 feet, surrendering travel documents and any weapons, refraining from consuming any alcohol or controlled substances, and house arrest, among other named conditions.

Balboa may face additional charges, as appropriate, police said.

