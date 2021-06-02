TIMELINE: 6-year-old Samuel Olson’s case

Child found dead in Jasper motel room believed to be missing 6-year-old Samuel Olson, HPD says

HOUSTON – What happened to Samuel Olson?

That’s what authorities are trying to figure out after it is believed that the 6-year-old boy was found dead inside a motel room in Jasper Tuesday evening.

Samuel was reported missing five days before the shocking discovery, and there have been several different versions of what happened to the little boy and how he went missing.

Here’s a timeline of how the case has unfolded:

April 30

Houston police said the last verifiable place Samuel was seen was at his elementary school on April 30.

May 2

Samuel’s paternal grandmother, Tonya Olson, said the last time she saw Samuel was on May 2.

