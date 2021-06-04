Theresa Balboa, woman charged in connection to Samuel Olson’s death, en route to Harris County Jail

HOUSTON – The girlfriend of a missing boy’s father is being transported to Harris County Jail Friday after being held in the Jasper County Jail.

Theresa Balboa was charged with tampering with evidence after the body of 6-year-old Samuel Olson was found in a motel in Jasper, Texas, Houston police said Wednesday.

Balboa may face additional charges, as appropriate, police said during a news conference in which updates were shared in the case.

Balboa was out on bond from an assault case in November, police disclosed Wednesday. She was charged with assault with intent impeding breath, and Samuel’s father, Dalton Olson, was the complainant in the case.

An anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers led police to the motel, police said Wednesday.