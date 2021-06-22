Samuel Olson: Theresa Balboa’s roommate charged in connection to 5-year-old’s death

HOUSTON – Theresa Balboa’s roommate, the man who told investigators that he helped move Samuel Olson’s body to a storage unit in Webster, has now been charged in connection to the 5-year-old’s case, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Benjamin Rivera, 28, has since been arrested and charged with tampering with evidence - a human corpse in Samuel’s case.

According to Balboa’s charging documents, Rivera revealed to investigators that he was called by Balboa on May 10 and was told that Samuel was dead. Rivera said he then left for work and later returned to the residence and found Samuel laying on the bed unresponsive, according to court documents. He said he noticed bruising on the child’s body, according to court documents.

Rivera said that he and Balboa placed the body of the child in the bathtub where he remained for two days, according to court records. On May 13, the roommate said he bought duct tape and a plastic tote from Wal-Mart and that he and Balboa wrapped Samuel’s body in a plastic sheet, placed it into a tote bag, and put the body in his vehicle, according to court documents. He said he and Balboa drove to a storage unit located at 16650 Highway 3 in Webster, Texas, according to court documents.

Samuel’s body was found in a motel room in Jasper, Texas on June 1.

Balboa has also been charged in Samuel’s case. She is currently being held in the Harris County Jail on a $600,000 bond.

