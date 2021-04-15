New accuser steps forward with 23rd lawsuit against Texans Deshaun Watson

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson walks off the field before the team's NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Houston. Watson, who is accused of sexual assault and harassment in lawsuits filed by 21 women, is being investigated by police after a report was filed regarding the NFL player, officials said Friday, April 2. In a tweet Friday, the Houston Police Department said a complainant had filed a report with the agency about Watson. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)

HOUSTON – A new woman has come forward Wednesday alleging sexual harassment from Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. This marks the 23rd lawsuit filed by lawyer Tony Buzbee in a little over a month.

A court recently issued a decision that compelled Buzbee to release the identity of most of the women who accused Watson of assault and harassment during the massages he received from them. In the latest lawsuit, the woman identified herself, but KPRC 2 is not revealing the names of the victims.

Watson has denied the allegations. While his lawyer, Rustin Hardin, said the sexual acts were consensual.

According to the lawsuit filed Wednesday, the woman, who is described as a freelance make-up artist, accused Watson of exposing himself, touching her inappropriately, and groping her, during two encounters in September and November 2020.

She said Watson reached out to her via Instagram regarding massage services. She said while she told Watson she was not an aesthetician, but that she did make oils and could conduct the massage, according to the lawsuit.

Watson requested that the woman come to his home on Sept. 2, 2020, per the lawsuit. She said when she arrived, she informed Watson again that she was not a licensed massage therapist, but he said that was not a problem and requested a Swedish massage.

Since she was not totally familiar with the technique, she said she asked Watson for guidance while she conducted the massage.

“Watson said he would instruct her through the massage, and he had her retrieve baby oil from the restroom because he did not like the oils she brought,” the lawsuit read.

She said when she returned to the room, Watson was completely naked.

“He laid down on the floor face down on a bath towel that he put down,” the lawsuit read.

The woman said Watson asked if she was OK with him being naked, she said she was reluctant, but said yes. According to court documents, she said her discomfort was “clearly visible” as Watson repeatedly asked if she was comfortable throughout the session.

Court documents said that Watson instructed the woman to “focus on his upper thighs, glutes, groin, lower abdomen area.” However, throughout the session, which lasted more than an hour, Watson insisted she move closer to his private areas until she “inevitably grazed” him.

To which, he said, per the lawsuit, “Aw that felt good, do it again.”

She continued to massage Watson and told him she wanted to remain professional. But told he told her, “You can grab it if you want to,” per the lawsuit. She said she told him no.

According to the lawsuit, the woman massaged the front side of Watson for more than 30 minutes before he ended the massage because he had to attend a meeting. Watson paid the woman $160 via CashApp.

After that, Watson reached out to the woman at least six times to book additional sessions, according to the lawsuit. While she said she was apprehensive, Watson “booked, canceled or rescheduled a number of times.”

On Nov. 17, 2020, Watson booked a late-night appointment. Before arriving, she said she told Watson she would bring a massage table, which she bought in an effort to be more professional, but he declined because he had a table, according to the lawsuit.

However, she said when she arrived, Watson asked if he could lay on the floor like the first time.

“She was confused being that he told her he had a table, but she had driven a far distance, and given that he was a celebrity, she did not want to lose her pay for the appointment or him as a client,” according to the lawsuit.

She left the room, and when she returned, Watson was naked on the floor. However, this time, he was face-up, according to court documents.

She said the massage started off fine, but the time seemed to drag by.

“After a long time had passed, Watson then asked her to go higher, and deeper into his (private) area, and around his (private),” according to the lawsuit.

She said she continuously told Watson that she wanted the massage to remain professional. But, then Watson told her to grab him inappropriately and said “you touched it last time,” according to court documents.

She said if she did it was an accident and that she didn’t mean to. However, Watson became visibly upset, per the court documents.

“It felt like (an) eternity, trapped and he was not going to end the massage until she touched him like he prodded her to,” according to the lawsuit. “Defendant Watson started moving his hips around and instructing her on how to touch him.”

The woman said she finally caved into Watson’s pressure and did as he asked. The woman “placed her hands on his (private) while he raised his hips masturbating himself,” per the court documents.

According to the lawsuit, she said Watson attempted to kiss her, stroke her hair, grabbed her thighs and butt, and requested that she take off her pants. She said she said no and blocked his advances.

When Watson finished, the woman left, and while she was driving home, Watson sent her $200 via CashApp, per court documents.

Buzbee released this statement following this lawsuit:

Today, The Buzbee Law Firm filed its 23rd case against Deshaun Watson for allegations of assault and harassment. The woman in this newest case did not file as a “Jane Doe”. Instead, she chose to name herself. The cases are now consolidated, without an official order, in one court. All women have voluntarily identified themselves. These brave women now feel emboldened and will not be intimidated. As said before many times, we are proud to represent these women to seek justice on their behalf and stand up for survivors everywhere. Time’s up.

KPRC 2 is not revealing the names of the women who filed the lawsuits against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

