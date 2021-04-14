1 Deshaun Watson accuser drops lawsuit citing ‘privacy and security concerns’

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2018, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson prepares to take the field prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Los Angeles. Watson has been sued by four more women who accuse him of sexual assault and harassments. The lawsuits were filed Thursday night, March 18, 2021, hours after the NFL said it was investigating earlier allegations by three massage therapists who said the quarterback sexually assaulted them during massages. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo, File)

HOUSTON – One of the 22 women who had filed lawsuits against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has dropped her lawsuit against the football star.

In a court document filed Wednesday, the woman cites “privacy and security concerns” as the reason for her decision to not pursue the case at this time.

“Plaintiff reserves the right to refile this case once such concerns are addressed,” the court document reads.

A court recently issued a decision that compels attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing Watson’s accusers, to release the identity of most of the women.

The women have accused Watson of assault and harassment during massages he received from them. Watson has denied the allegations.

Attorney Rusty Hardin, who represents Watson, said he has received the identities of 20 plaintiffs as of Wednesday morning. He said he is still waiting to get the final woman’s identity before a hearing scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday.

