6 more Houston police officers charged in Harding Street raid

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 Investigates has learned six more Houston police officers are now facing charges stemming from the botched January 2019 raid at a home on Harding Street in Houston’s Pecan Park neighborhood.

The two homeowners, Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas, and their dog were shot and killed.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office is expected to release more details during a 3:15 p.m. Monday news conference.

Doug Griffith, president of the Houston Police Officers Union, confirmed to KPRC 2 that at least one officer is not in the narcotics division like the officers who have already been indicted. One of the officers is a K-9 handler, Griffith said.

Additionally, KPRC 2 has learned these officers will be represented by attorneys Rusty Hardin and Lisa Andrews.

Griffith said HPOU will hold a news conference later Monday.

Who is being charged?

A source familiar with the case told KPRC 2 Investigates that HPD Officer Felipe Gallegos is being charged with murder in connection with the raid and is being represented by Hardin.

Andrews told KPRC 2 that HPD Sgt. Clemente Reyna is being charged with engaging in organized crime.

Other names are expected to be released during the Harris County District Attorney’s Office news conference.