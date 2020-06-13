Families of Harding Street raid victims write letter to city for transparency, to release HPD recordings

HOUSTON – The family of Harding Street raid victims sent the city of Houston a letter for transparency and for the Houston Police Department to release the recordings on what happened that ended in their loved ones death.

John Nicholas is the brother of Rhogena Nicholas, the woman who was killed by HPD in last year’s deadly botched raid on Harding Street feels about his sister’s case.

“They’re trying to hide something," he said.

On Friday morning, John Nicholas spoke exclusively with Channel 2 Investigates stating in an interview, “I would like to see the video.”

The attorneys representing the family of Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas sent two letters to the city of Houston’s attorney Friday morning, citing the recent promises of “transparency” by Mayor Sylvester Turner and HPD Chief Art Acevedo.

"If anyone wants to see a video they need to contact the police department,” Acevedo said Saturday at news conference focused on transparency.

Now, the Tuttle and Nicholas families are again asking for the “immediate” release of all recordings connected to the deadly case.

"Cause I think the truth needs to come out with what happened,” John Nicholas said.

He is not alone in demands for transparency from HPD, Lovie Williams Linzer also is calling for transparency,

“We want the video released. We want to see the video and we won’t stop,” Linzer said, the aunt and legal guardian of Davion Edison.

Edison, 18, was shot and killed by HPD last December following a chase. Linzer has questions over what happened, but she has yet to see any proof that corroborates HPD’s version of the events.

After having her Thursday appointment with HPD to review the video pushed back to next week.

“It’s coming to me not trusting and trust is a big deal," Linzer said.

Channel 2 Investigates reached out to the city of Houston for a response to the request by the Tuttle and Nicholas families to review the videos, but has yet to respond.