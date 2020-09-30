Search warrants reveal new investigation launched into 13 HPD narcotics officers

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 Investigates has learned that several search warrants have been filed, involving several Houston police officers.

The 13 officers are primarily part of the department’s narcotics squad 15 that has been tied to the botched Harding Street raid last year, where two homeowners were shot and killed.

Each of the warrants, filed earlier this month and unsealed earlier this week, are more than 50 pages and lay out a criminal investigation involving accusations of theft by a public servant and tampering with a governmental record.

The investigation is centered on cellphone information mostly between 2018 and early 2019. Prosecutors are looking at several overtime forms that do not appear to match the cellphone data, meaning prosecutors are investigating whether officers were where they claimed to be on the overtime forms.

Prosecutors are also focusing on other departmental records tied to their cases.

The warrants include the names of some officers that already have been charged. KPRC 2 Investigates has opted not to disclose the names of the officers listed in the search warrants at this time since they have yet to be charged with a crime in connection with this investigation.

In July, charges were filed against former sergeants Clemente Reyna and Thomas Wood, former Lt. Robert Gonzales, and former Senior Officer Hodgie Armstrong, according to court records. Those charges also stemmed from a broader investigation of the department’s narcotics division prompted by the fatal Harding Street raid.

Former police officers Gerald Goines and Steven Bryant have been charged by state and federal prosecutors in connection with the raid. Goines faces murder charges.

The Houston Police Department has been contacted by KPRC 2 Investigates in an effort to find out the status of the officers whose names are listed in the warrants.

KPRC 2 Investigates has also reached out to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office for comment.