FOR SALE: See inside the Harding Street home where a botched HPD raid left 2 dead

The home at 7815 Harding St. is listed for $75,000, according to a Facebook post.

HOUSTON – The Harding Street property where a couple was killed in a 2019 botched raid is on the market.

The home at 7815 Harding St. is listed for $75,000, according to a Facebook post. Myers Home Buyers, a wholesale real estate company, is selling the property to investors only.

The Facebook listing notes that the property was the site of a murder and will need a full rehabilitation. The post includes several photos inside of the ransacked home.

The 1,390-square-foot property features three bedrooms and one bathroom and was built in 1940, according to the post. The home is within 610 Loop and 15 minutes from downtown Houston.

The post noted an after-repair value of $170,000. The sellers suggest a roof replacement but noted no known issues to the foundations. The HVAC is window units.

In January 2019, Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle were killed when several Houston Police Department officers stormed into the home. The raid led to a months-long investigation and three people, including two HPD officers, were charged in connection to the raid.