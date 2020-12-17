5 things for Houstonians to know for Thursday, Dec. 17

Here are things to know for Thursday, Dec. 17

1. Suspects in fatal shooting at DD Sky Club denied bond, help from public offender

A judge ruled Wednesday that the suspects in a fatal shooting at DD Sky Club two months ago will receive no bond and will not be able to get help from a public defender.

Demontae Lavon Williams, 24, and Le Dadrine Da Prea Hall, 20, were both charged with capital murder in the Oct. 20 shooting that killed three aspiring rappers at the Midtown club on Chenevert Street.

The security guard told investigators he had never seen the suspects before and searched them before they entered the club, police said. The security guard told police the suspects didn’t have any weapons on them, so he believes they snuck the guns into the club.

2. Texas AG announces multistate lawsuit against Google

Ten states on Wednesday brought a lawsuit against Google, accusing the search giant of “anti-competitive conduct” in the online advertising industry, including a deal to manipulate sales with rival Facebook.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the suit, which was filed in a federal court in Texas, saying Google is using its “monopolistic power” to control pricing of online advertisements, fixing the market in its favor and eliminating competition.

“This Goliath of a company is using its power to manipulate the market, destroy competition, and harm you, the consumer,” Paxton said in the video posted on Twitter.

3. Texas A&M investigating “large scale” cheating case as universities see more academic misconduct in era of online classes

An already unusual fall semester was wrapping up when Texas A&M University officials sent out an email in early December to the hundreds of students in an online finance class that set off a panic.

Faculty reported concerns of cheating “on a very large scale” to the Aggie Honor System Office, after they noticed some students in the class answered online test questions too quickly. Later, faculty discovered entire exams posted on a “homework help” website that has become synonymous with cheating.

University officials told guilty students to self-report by 5 p.m. on Dec. 8. If they didn’t come forward but were found in violation of the academic honor code, they could face suspension or expulsion.

4. 14 people, 1 local company connected to decade-long, $26M international fraud scheme, authorities say

Authorities have named 15 people connected to a massive, decade-long fraud scheme involving tires from China, according to a release.

Zheng “Miranda” Zhou, 53, of Missouri City, and Kun “Bruce” Liu, 40, of Sugar Land, were named yesterday in connection with the fraud. A California resident and five Chinese residents were also charged in connection with the crime and have outstanding warrants for their arrest.

A civil complaint related to the criminal indictment was also filed against six other individuals and Houston-based company, Winland International Inc., dba Super Tire Inc., according to the release.

5. Burberry, Chanel items among high-end counterfeit items seized at The Woodlands Mall, deputies say

High-end counterfeit items were seized at The Woodlands Mall on Dec. 1, according to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received a tip about a business located within the mall may have been selling counterfeit fashion items and accessories to residents, officials said.

The counterfeit items include the following brands: Burberry, Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Gucci.

Deputies said they were able to seize over 1,200 counterfeit items, including cellphone cases, watchbands, earbuds and numerous other items, which collectively were valued at over $32,000.

