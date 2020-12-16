Suspects in fatal shooting at DD Sky Club denied bond, help from public offender

HOUSTON – A judge ruled Wednesday that the suspects in a fatal shooting at DD Sky Club two months ago will receive no bond and will not be able to get help from a public defender.

Demontae Lavon Williams, 24, and Le Dadrine Da Prea Hall, 20, were both charged with capital murder in the Oct. 20 shooting that killed three aspiring rappers at the Midtown club on Chenevert Street.

READ MORE: Photos released of 2 charged in shooting at Midtown bar that left 3 aspiring rappers dead

The security guard told investigators he had never seen the suspects before and searched them before they entered the club, police said. The security guard told police the suspects didn’t have any weapons on them, so he believes they snuck the guns into the club. Investigators said the security guard believes the shooters came looking for the victims.

Houston police said a fight broke out inside of the club and escalated when two men fired several shots at the victims and fled the scene.