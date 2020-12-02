2 charged in shooting at Midtown bar that left 3 aspiring rappers dead

HOUSTON – Two people have been charged in a shooting at a Midtown bar Oct. 20 that left three aspiring rappers dead and another man injured.

Demontae Lavon Williams, 24, and Le Dadrine Da Prea Hall, 20, are both charged with capital murder. A warrant for their arrest has been issued. Police said photos of the two suspects are not being released at this time.

What happened

The shooting happened at 9:43 p.m. inside DD Sky Club, located at 2217 Chenevert St.

According to a security guard at the club, there were two shooters. The security guard told investigators he had never seen the suspects before and searched them before they entered the club, police said. The security guard said the suspects didn’t have any weapons on them, so he believes they snuck the guns into the club. Investigators said the security guard believes the shooters came looking for the victims, police said.

Houston police said a fight broke out inside of the club and escalated when two armed men fired several shots at the victims. The suspects then fled the scene.

Further investigation led to the identities of Williams and Hall as suspects in this case and they were charged on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two suspects is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Who were the victims?

Houston police identified the three victims as Jailyn Bernard Page, 19, Bryce Lee Goddard, 21, and Christopher Donshae Jackson, 22. They were all pronounced dead at the scene. The fourth victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police said all three victims were rappers in their 20s and were looking to have a career in the music industry. Investigators said the victims would come to the club every week to perform and had family members in attendance.