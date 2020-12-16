Watch: US Rep. Dan Crenshaw creates ‘Avengers’-style viral video

Rep. Dan Crenshaw as seen in his "Georgia Reloaded" video on YouTube, as collected on Dec. 16, 2020.

HOUSTON – U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw has created an “Avengers”-style video and it is going viral on YouTube Wednesday.

The video has more than 100,000 views, whereas his previous videos on the account average about few thousand.

The video entitled “Georgia Reloaded” shows Crenshaw being called into service to fight for the Georgia runoff election, standing in support of Republican incumbent Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. He is shown jumping out of a plane in military-style garb and taking on masked men posing as antifa activists.

The video includes clips of New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also known by her initials AOC, and Vice-President-Elect Kamala Harris.

You can watch the full video below.