Burberry, Chanel items among high-end counterfeit items seized at The Woodlands Mall, deputies say

HOUSTON – High-end counterfeit items were seized at The Woodlands Mall on Dec. 1, according to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received a tip about a business located within the mall may have been selling counterfeit fashion items and accessories to residents, officials said.

The counterfeit items include the following brands: Burberry, Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Gucci.

Deputies said they were able to seize over 1,200 counterfeit items, including cellphone cases, watchbands, earbuds and numerous other items, which collectively were valued at over $32,000.

During the investigation, the store owner said the items were known to be fake and were ordered directly from a manufacturer overseas, deputies said.

The information was forwarded to agencies for an international investigation.

Detectives obtained affidavits from several of the name-brand companies regarding the confirmation of the counterfeit items seized by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, according to deputies.

Felony charges are expected to be filed with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.